Man stabbed in the chest after helping brother in fight, police say

The man was stabbed and hit in the head after his brother called him for help while being followed.

HOUSTON — Houston police say a man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest and hit in the head while trying to help his brother.

It all started when the victim's brother crashed his car into a red pickup truck on Hillcroft Avenue.

It's unclear why the driver left the scene of the crash, but police say the truck, which had several men inside, started following him.

The driver called his brother for help, and the brother left his apartment and drove to meet up with him. Eventually, the brothers got into a fight with the men in that truck.

The brother was stabbed in the chest and hit in the head, police said. The driver who got into the initial crash was also assaulted, according to police.

Both men escaped back to the brother's apartment on De Moss Drive and then called 911.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition. Police say at last check that he was in surgery.

Police say they don't have a lot of information on the suspects outside of the red pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Houston Police Department.