HPD: Gas station fight leads to shooting in northwest Houston

According to a lieutenant, the victim told police that he thought the men he fought with were drug dealers. He said he punched one of them before the shooting.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking into what led up to a shooting in northwest Houston early Saturday morning.

Lieutenant R. Willkens with the Houston Police Department said it happened around 1 a.m. at the Chevron gas station on Antoine Drive. He said officers have been watching surveillance video and they talked to a store clerk and the shooting victim.

The victim hasn't been identified, but he allegedly told police that he encountered the two suspects a few times in the gas station before the shooting. He supposedly thought they were drug dealers.

It's not clear who started the fight, but Lieutenant Willkens said the man admitted to punching one of the suspects at least once before going to his car.

As he was leaving, both men started following him. One of them ran up to one side of the vehicle and opened fire as he chased the victim.

The driver eventually crashed into a gate at a nearby apartment complex and the gunman continued to shoot. Both suspects ran from the scene right after.

North and Safe Houston officers are at a shooting scene 5700 Antoine. Adult male transported in critical condition. Initial information victim got into an altercation with two males inside a store. 202 pic.twitter.com/mUccU1PhrD — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 19, 2022

The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his arm and stomach. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police didn't release any descriptions on the suspects, but Lieutenant Willkens said they may know who they are.

"We have a pretty good idea who these young men might be, so they need to call HPD Major Assaults and explain exactly why they did what they did," he said.