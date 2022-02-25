HPD: Man found on south side in ditch with gunshot wound to his neck

Police collected video and info from a witness. They believe three suspects are involved that live down the street from where the shooting happened.

HOUSTON — Houston police are keeping an eye on a home in the south side and any suspects that live there after a shooting in the area.

It happened at the intersection of Alice and England Streets around 2 a.m. Friday. HPD Lt. R. Willkens said officers got reports of the shooting from residents and a ShotSpotter in the area.

They showed up to the scene and found a man in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Lt. Willkens said police received security video and information from a neighbor. That witness allegedly watched the scene from a fence after he was alerted by the video.

The video supposedly shows three suspects -- two males and a female -- around an SUV in the ditch. One shot was fired and all three left the scene in a vehicle. The van then came back to the scene and drove off again.

Police said there's a vehicle near the scene that looks similar to the one in the video. They're waiting on investigators to figure out the next step.