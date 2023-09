The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

HOUSTON — Homicide detectives say after reviewing surveillance video, they have determined that a man in a wheelchair died of natural causes Monday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police had originally reported that the had been assaulted near the Museum District. This happened at 8:45 a.m. on Southmore Boulevard near Highway 288, or the Southern Freeway.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.