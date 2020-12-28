Brother charged after woman shot, killed in East Houston

Christopher Bernard Pickney, 22, is accused of shooting his sister following an argument.

HOUSTON — A man is accused of shooting and killing his sister over an argument during the weekend, according to the Houston Police Department.

Christopher Bernard Pickney, 22, is charged with murder in the death of Sabrina Smith, 24.

Officers were dispatched about 6:45 a.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 9700 block of Mesa Drive. Smith was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said Pickney shot his sibling after a verbal dispute.

Pickney was detained at the scene without incident and subsequently charged, police said.