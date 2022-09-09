Houston man facing charges after two women killed in RV crash in Virginia

The two women may have also been from Houston, according to investigators.

VIRGINIA, USA — A Houston man is facing charges after two people were killed and seven others were injured when the RV police said he was driving crashed into a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened Thursday just before 7:30 p.m. Houston time on Interstate 66 in Virginia.

Investigators believe 25-year-old Ifreke E. Inyang was driving an RV near mile marker 15.9 when the vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer. The impact caused the RV to run off the roadway, through a guardrail and down an embankment into several trees.

Inyang was the only person in the RV wearing a seatbelt. He suffered minor injuries along with four others who were riding in the recreational vehicle and a 23-year-old woman was seriously injured and flown to a nearby hospital.

The two passengers that were killed have been identified as 39-year-old Lenisha T. Simon and 24-year-old Brenda M. Oyervides. Investigators said they believe they were from Houston also.