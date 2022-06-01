Another Houston man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Raul Jarrin denied being in the Capitol on Jan. 6, but investigators found surveillance video of him taking pictures inside the building the day of the riots.

HOUSTON — A Houston man was arrested by the FBI Tuesday in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Raul Jarrin is accused of entering the Capitol building on Jan. 6 after the "Save America" rally where former President Donald Trump spoke in Washington D.C. against the 2020 presidential election results.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired on the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

According to court documents from the U.S. District Court, Jarrin's phone was tracked being within the Capitol for about an hour on Jan. 6.

He was initially questioned about his involvement on July 2, 2021. He admitted to being in the vicinity of the Capitol on Jan. 6, however, he denied ever entering the building.

Jarrin reportedly showed investigators photos taken from his phone of being near the Capitol on the day of the riots but continued to deny he went inside and claimed he had not deleted any photos taken that day, court documents said.

Investigators later searched surveillance video from inside the Capitol and spotted Jarrin entering the Capitol door and standing inside the Capitol. Jarrin was even seen taking out his phone and taking pictures inside the building before leaving, court documents read.

Charges were filed against Jarrin On March 1, 2022 for:

Remaining in a Restricted Building With Intent to Impede or Disrupt Official Functions

Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct on the Capitol Grounds, Parading in a Capitol Building

He was taken into custody in Houston seven days later.

More than 700 people have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots including several more people from the Houston area:

That includes:

Benjamin Larocca

Christian Cortez

Andrew Taake

Shane Jenkins

Tam Dinh Pham, former HPD officer

Darrell Alan Youngers

Anthime Joseph Gionet

Adam Weibling

Wilmar Alvarado

Texas has been one of the states with the highest number of alleged Capitol rioters.

“Texas is the largest red state in the county, so just from the population perspective, we’re going to have a lot of people,” said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University. “There are also a lot of die-hard Trump supporters here in Texas. And a lot of them have the economic resources that allow them to travel to Washington D.C. and participate in the insurrection.”