Houston-area man wanted in death of common-law wife arrested at U.S.-Mexico border

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston-area man charged in connection with the death of his common-law wife was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Miguel Angel Gallegos, 24, is charged with murder in the death of his common-aw wife Jael Gonzalez, 22.

Gallegos surrendered to the U.S. Border Patrol at a border point of entry.

The sheriff said Gallegos was nowhere to be found after the victim's body was discovered on June 20 at the apartment complex in the Jersey Village area.

Family members found Gonzalez just before 10 a.m. at the complex in the 10000 block of N. Eldridge Parkway, which is near Highway 290 and Highway 6. They went to check on her because she and Gallegos didn't show up for a family gathering the day before.

Gonzalez was unresponsive and they tried to perform CPR but she didn't survive. An autopsy will be performed to determine her cause of death.

Gallegos wasn't at the apartment when they arrived and there was no sign of forced entry, according to HCSO.

Family members reportedly told deputies there has been violence between the couple in the past but it had never been reported to law enforcement.

Deputies interviewed neighbors to see if they heard any commotion from the couple's apartment that morning.

Gallegos is current being held at the Hidalgo County Jail pending extradition back to Harris County.