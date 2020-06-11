Wanted: Fugitive accused of sexually assaulting child in Houston

Rodrick Johnson is on the run and police are hoping the public can help find him.

HOUSTON — A reward is being offered for a child sexual assault suspect who is on the run.

Rodrick Johnson, 44, is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating him.

The sexual assaults were first reported to police in November 2019. The victim said Johnson had repeatedly sexually assaulted her since August of that year.

Johnson is about 6' with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair with some gray.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

WANTED: Fugitive responsible for Sexual Assault of a Child. If you know where police can find Rodrick Johnson, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. - HPD 1541352-19- 8200 blk. Bertwood St - @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/sNBVHGQa4e pic.twitter.com/ldVmfpiow4 — Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) November 6, 2020