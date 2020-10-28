Wanted: Houston man accused of sexually assaulting a child

The victim told investigators last month that Alas-Padilla began sexually assaulting her in February of 2019 and it happened several times.

Alas-Padilla is a Hispanic male, 38 years old, approximately 5’4, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.