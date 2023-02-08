HPD: 3 shot, 1 dead in SW Houston after fight in hotel parking lot

Police said two of the men were brothers and the third was unrelated.

HOUSTON — One man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Wednesday night in southwest Houston, police said.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. in a parking lot at a hotel on S. Main Street near S. Post Oak Road. Police said there was a fight between three men when a woman in a car pulled up and opened fire. It's unclear whether there were any other shooters.

One of the men got into the woman's car and she drove him to an area hospital. The other two were also taken to a hospital.

The two survivors were detained at the hospital for questioning.

It's unclear what led up to the fight.

