HPD rushes to Madison High School after someone tosses firecrackers into a crowd outside

HOUSTON — Houston police have blocked the roads around Madison High School after someone tossed fireworks into a crowd during a gathering outside of the school Thursday morning.
Police initially rushed to the scene after reports of gunshots were made at the school, but they quickly discovered someone had thrown fireworks into the crowd.
A KHOU 11 News crew at the scene witnessed the incident.
The campus is located in the 13700 block of White Heather Drive in southwest Houston.
After HPD arrived at the scene, students rushed up the steps to the entrance to the main building and started banging on the glass. That is when someone set off another round of what sounded like firecrackers.
HPD is now blocking the front doors of the school.
