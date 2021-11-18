HPD rushes to Madison High School after someone tosses firecrackers into a crowd outside

Houston police have blocked roads around the campus to traffic.

HOUSTON — Houston police have blocked the roads around Madison High School after someone tossed fireworks into a crowd during a gathering outside of the school Thursday morning.

Police initially rushed to the scene after reports of gunshots were made at the school, but they quickly discovered someone had thrown fireworks into the crowd.

A KHOU 11 News crew at the scene witnessed the incident.

The campus is located in the 13700 block of White Heather Drive in southwest Houston.

There have been NO shots fired at James Madison High School. @houstonpolice rushed to the scene after 911 calls were made of gunshots at the school.



I personally witnessed someone throw firecrackers into the crowd of students who gathered outside of the school. #KHOU11 @KHOU pic.twitter.com/en3KTy3ghi — David González (@DavidGonzKHOU) November 18, 2021

After HPD arrived at the scene, students rushed up the steps to the entrance to the main building and started banging on the glass. That is when someone set off another round of what sounded like firecrackers.

HPD is now blocking the front doors of the school.

Video: Police have the roads outside of Madison High school blocked.



Just now— kids rushed up the steps of the school and started banging on the glass. Someone set off another loud noise like a firecrackers. Kids rushed back. I saw at least one fall. @HoustonISD #khou11 @KHOU https://t.co/xCT3BrygcS pic.twitter.com/GiU9XOA4xx — David González (@DavidGonzKHOU) November 18, 2021