HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's help in identifying the man responsible for an aggravated robbery involving an elderly person.

Police on Wednesday released video of the crime, which was first reported Nov. 25, 2019 at 3:34 p.m.

The victim, an 80-year-old woman, was walking from her apartment on Irvington to the metro rail line at the 300 block of Erin in Houston's Northside Village community. Surveillance video showed a man suddenly ran up behind her and forcibly grabbed her purse, knocking her to the ground face first.

The suspect then ran back to his SUV, which appeared to be a light color 2007 to 2011 Cadillac Escalade, and sped away. Police noted the vehicle appeared to have damage to the back left side of the bumper as well as missing center caps on the driver's side wheels. Police hope these unique details will help lead investigators to a suspect.

Police described the suspect as "possibly a Hispanic male" who wore a black shirt and a red cap.

The victim's face struck the ground, but she made a full recovery.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

