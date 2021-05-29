HPD: Limo driver killed, woman injured after being caught in the crossfire of gunfight on 610 South Loop

Houston police described a wild story of at least three vehicles being involved in this shooting -- a Corvette, Porsche and a black Suburban, which was the limo.

HOUSTON — A limo driver who was taking a family to and from a party was shot to death early Saturday morning after being caught in the middle of a gunfight on 610 West Loop.

Houston police described a wild story of at least three vehicles being involved in this shooting -- a Corvette, Porsche and a black Suburban, which was the limo.

Police said the shooting started on South Loop West in the 2600 block. Someone was apparently shooting at all three vehicles, and at one point, the family that was in the limo started shooting back at the suspect's vehicle.

The limo driver, who was taking the family back home from a party, was wounded during the exchange of gunfire and was only able to drive to the entryway of an apartment complex in the 8700 block of Main Street. An ambulance was called, but police said he died on the way to the hospital.

Police said when they arrived on scene they found the limousine shot more than 20 times. Some of the family members stayed on scene to talk to police.

The Porsche was found several miles away from the shot-up limo. Police said the car crashed out after the driver was shot two times. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she is expected to recover.

Police said there was also a man in the Porsche, but fortunately, he was not injured.

Neither of these two individuals had a weapon on them. Police believe they were innocent bystanders who were caught in the mix of this shooting.

Police did not provide much information on the passengers in the Corvette and their involvement but said officers did find a gun in the car and the driver was detained.

At this time, police are not sure who the victims or suspects are in this shooting and don't know what led to the shooting but said an investigation is ongoing.

HPD Detective Mike Cass said what he does know is that an innocent man who was just trying to do his job died.