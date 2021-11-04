HPD: Good Samaritans stop intoxicated driver from running away after crash that killed young child

Witnesses were able to hold the driver until police arrived.

HOUSTON — Good Samaritans helped police arrest a suspected intoxicated driver who allegedly caused a deadly rollover crash that killed a 5-year-old.

This happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the Southwest Freeway feeder at the Fountain View intersection.

Houston police said the suspected intoxicated driver was in a silver BMW traveling northbound on the Southwest Freeway feeder. The driver allegedly passed a red light and collided with a maroon Nissan at the Fountain View intersection.

A man and his 5-year-old child were in the Nissan. The impact of the crash caused the Nissan to roll over, severely injuring the 5-year-old who died at the hospital.

The father was not injured.

The suspected intoxicated driver, who police said is about about 25 years old, attempted to walk away from the crash scene but witnesses were able to hold the man until police arrived, according to investigators.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries. Police said he is refusing to say where he came from before the crash.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said the driver faces intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges. He could also be charged with failure to stop and render aid.

