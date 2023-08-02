Hotel clerk armed with handgun stops rifle-carrying robber, HPD says

Police said the suspect approached the counter carrying a rifle and demanded money from the cash drawer. That's when the clerk pulled out a gun of her own.
HOUSTON — A hotel clerk armed with a handgun managed to scare away a robber who was armed with a rifle at a hotel off the Katy Freeway last month, according to the Houston Police Department.
It happened on Jan. 16 around 7 a.m. at a hotel off the Katy Freeway near Highway 6, HPD officials said.
Police said the suspect approached the counter carrying a rifle and demanded money from the cash drawer. As the robber climbed over the counter, the clerk pulled out her own handgun, scaring the suspect and causing him to run away, according to HPD.
Police described the suspect as being about 20 to 25 years old, about 6 feet, 2 inches to 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 150 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans and white shoes.
If you have any information on this case, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect may qualify for a $5,000 reward.
Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.