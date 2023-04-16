HPD: Possible hostage situation in Museum District leads to police chase, crash in west Houston

Authorities said a man was arrested after crashing at the end of a chase in west Houston on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A man was taken into custody on Sunday after officials said he led Houston police on a chase in west Houston.

Authorities also said they think the man was involved in a hostage situation in the Museum District earlier in the day.

Around 11:30 a.m., HPD Lt. Joe Garcia said the department was informed about a possible hostage situation at Almeda Road and Southmore Boulevard.

Investigators said they tracked the vehicle believed to be involved in that situation and officers spotted the car at the intersection of West Alabama Street and Sage Road.

That's when they said the driver led them on a chase. The chase came to an end when the driver lost control and crashed at Richmond Avenue and Yorktown Street.

The suspect ran from the crash site but was taken into custody a short time later, Garcia said.

Garcia said a juvenile in the car was taken to an area hospital to be treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Garcia said the suspect would be charged with evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to Garcia, Sunday's incident might be related to another incident in another county but he wasn't able to provide any details about what happened.