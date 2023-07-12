'Dayja definitely deserves justice' | Mother of teen fatally shot outside birthday party pleads for help finding shooter

Wednesday would have been Dayja Vernado's 18th birthday.

HOUSTON, Texas — It's the little things Deana Carroll misses most about her late daughter Dayja Vernado.

"I miss her smile, I miss her laugh," said Carroll. “I feel like I can smell her in her clothes.”

Wednesday would have been Dayja's 18th birthday.

"She was an amazing young lady," said Carroll. "A young lady who knew exactly what she wanted to do.”

The rising high school senior and aspiring hair stylist was fatally shot outside a West Fuqua hookah lounge and event venue in the wee hours of June 25.

Hundreds attending a birthday party had just spilled out into the parking lot when police say shots rang out between at least two gunmen.

"There were others shot along with my daughter, you know," said Carroll. "They were all innocent bystanders that had nothing to do with the altercation where there’s an exchange of gunfire.”

“Dayja deserves justice.” Only on @KHOU at 5: Mom Deana Carroll speaks w/me on what would have been daughter Dayja’s 18th birthday. She was an innocent bystander recently killed outside a SW Houston birthday party. Carroll is pleading for anyone w/info to help ID shooter #khou11 pic.twitter.com/wAjLqq5yep — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) July 12, 2023

In hindsight, Carroll said she probably would have not let Dayja attend the party.

But she was a mature, independent young lady known for staying safe.

She had a message for anyone who may know who is responsible.

"I just want for them to come forward,” said Carroll.

She also pleaded with any potential witnesses who may be hesitant about talking.

"Come to the police, please, with any information that you know," said Carroll. "Because Dayja definitely deserves justice.”

It's something Carroll is now committed to fighting for in memory of her youngest of two children.

There’s no description of the suspects but anyone who knows what happened is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 (TIPS).