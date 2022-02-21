'We’re just tired of it' | Homeowner chases down accused package thieves

Surveillance video shows the suspects targeted two houses within 30 minutes. Thanks to one of their would-be victims, they didn't get far.

HOUSTON — Package thefts happen often, but what you don’t see every day is thieves getting caught by the victims they're targeting.

One Houston man made sure the people who took his package would pay for it, one way or another.

Surveillance video showed the thieves hit, not one, but two houses within 30 minutes of each other. Thanks to the quick thinking of one of their would-be victims, the thieves didn't get far.

It was Saturday night in Montrose. Surveillance video shows a couple casually walking by and then stopping when they notice something. The woman walks up to a home, drags a box towards her, picks it up and walks away.

“My wife and I were watching TV at the time," the owner of the package said.

The owner, who didn’t want to be identified, got an alert from his camera. He saw what happened.

“Immediately, we rushed down and tried to chase them," the owner said.

“You have to be responsible for your behavior. There’s consequences.” Package thefts happen every day.. but it's not very often that they get CAUGHT! We speak to one homeowner who CHASED after the couple that stole this package from his home. Watch on @KHOU at 10! pic.twitter.com/gWMkLtP4Lb — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) February 22, 2022

He and his wife ran out of the house, caught up with the couple and confronted them.

“At first we said, ‘Hey, stop! You’ve got our package. Everything is recorded. Give us back the package,'" the owner said.

But they said the couple fought back and even denied taking it.

“We noticed that besides our package, they also had something else in their hands," the owner said.

Thirty minutes before their package was taken, surveillance video from another home a few blocks away shows the man inside the homeowner’s gated front yard. He was seen grabbing an Amazon package and then carefully closing the gate behind him.

“After I said, 'Everything is on tape.'They started to say, ‘Oh, we thought it was just the trash,'" the owner said.

The couple eventually gave the package back and walked away.

“By their reaction, they don’t think there are consequences," the owner said.

The victim had already called 911, so he followed the couple, and minutes later, police arrived. Both suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing what turned out to be laundry detergent.

“We’re just tired of it, you know. We’re just tired of this stuff happening over and over again," the owner said.

But while it worked out for these neighbors, he doesn’t recommend others do what he did.

“Now that we think back, yes, it’s very dangerous. But at the time, we didn’t think that much," the owner said.

Police have charged the two suspects with mail theft, which is a misdemeanor. The man is also charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information which is a felony.