Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Westheimer, police say

HOUSTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run crash in west Houston, according to police.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday near the Westheimer Rd. and Hillcroft Ave. intersection.

Houston police said the driver was in a black Chevy Impala and collided with the man right in front of witnesses before taking off.

Witnesses told police the driver got out of the car after hitting the man, but then got back in his car and left the scene.

The man who was hit later died from his injuries.