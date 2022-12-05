18-year-old arrested in connection to Heights High School shooting, HISD says

Police said the 18-year-old is one of five suspects involved in the shooting.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD police on Friday arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a Heights High School shooting that happened on Thursday.

Police said the 18-year-old is one of five suspects involved in the shooting. According to HISD, the shooting happened in the school's parking area. One student was shot and was taken to an area hospital.

HISD police are actively investigating the incident, according to the district.