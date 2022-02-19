HPD: SWAT team responds to home in Heights area after deadly shooting

One man was found dead and another is in custody as police secure the area. Police say they're receiving different reports of what happened.

HOUSTON — Houston police and a SWAT team to a house in the Heights area after what's may have been a robbery.

Police say it happened around 4 a.m. in the 300 block of West 9th Street.

They were sent there after getting a call about a shooting in progress.

One man was found in front of the house with a gunshot wound and a firearm next to him. First responders tried to help, but he was pronounced dead.

Another man is in custody. Police say he is a person of interest.

A SWAT team is looking for any possible suspects in the area, but police don't believe there's anyone else at the scene.