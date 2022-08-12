Houston man indicted for hate crimes for beating transgender woman he met on Grinder, officials say

The feds say Salih Alhemoud, 28, beat the victim with his pistol, tried to rob her and told her, "My religion considers you a demon."

HOUSTON — A Houston man has been indicted on several federal hate crime charges after the United States Attorney's Office said he beat and robbed a transgender woman he had met on the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr.

Salih Alhemoud, 28, used the app to set up a date with a transgender woman at her apartment back in August, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Alhemoud is accused of trying to rob the woman at gunpoint. When the woman wasn't able to give him any money, the U.S. Attorney's Office said he beat her with his pistol and stomped on her face and chest.

They said he also called her several slurs and told her, "My religion considers you a demon," and that she was going to die. The U.S. Attorney's Office also claims he said the woman "was a demon like the others, all you trans people."

A federal grand jury indicted Alhemoud on three counts: Committing a hate crime, kidnapping, and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Officials believe Alhemoud may be responsible for similar incidents that happened over the summer. If you believe you're a victim, please call FBI Houston at 713-693-5000.

An investigation by the FBI and the Houston Police Department is still ongoing.