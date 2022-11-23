HCSO: 79-year-old man badly beaten with hammer; female suspect on the run

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are looking for 19-year-old Elvera Adelia Peets who is charged with aggravated assault.

HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for a young woman charged in the brutal beating of an elderly man.

The 79-year-old victim was beaten with a hammer on Nov. 14 at an apartment complex in Cypress. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and treated for bleeding and swelling of the brain.

Witnesses identified the attacker as 19-year-old Elvera Adelia Peets, according to HCSO.

A resident at the complex on Grant Road said he saw the attack from his balcony. He told investigators the victim was lying on the ground while a woman repeatedly hit him with a hammer. He saw her take off in a red Nissan sedan.

Another witness said the man was screaming for help as he lay bleeding on the ground. The witness said he heard the woman say the man raped her but the man replied that he didn't. The witness saw the woman leave in a red Nissan with a partial Texas license plate PSS.

A third man who lives at the complex told investigators that Peets was there visiting him. He said she called him and said, "I think I did something. I think I hurt somebody, killed somebody."

The witnesses identified Peets in a photo lineup and the friend she was visiting confirmed that she drove a red Nissan.