HOUSTON – Houston police say a gas station clerk was shot and killed on the northeast side overnight.

Sources tell KHOU 11 the clerk killed was also a co-owner of the store that he was locking up for the night. A man rushed him outside the store, located at 3800 Liberty, and shot him multiple times.

The owner was leaving with the day’s cash when he was murdered, police say.

— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 10, 2018

The investigation is still underway, but police say a person of interest is in custody. Charges have not yet been filed, however.

KHOU 11's Janel Forte reports the victim was a father with two children.

Just spoke with some friends of that gas station owner who was gunned, they tell me he was in his early 30s and is married with two young children. They say he hasn’t owned this gas station for long. #KHOU11 #HTownRush — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) August 10, 2018

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

© 2018 KHOU