HOUSTON – A gas station owner was shot and killed as he locked up his store late Thursday, police in northeast Houston say.

An armed robber rushed the victim outside the store at 3800 Liberty and shot him multiple times, according to the Houston Police Department.

Those who know the victim say he was leaving with the day’s cash when he was murdered. He was armed with a pistol but was not able to reach for it before he was shot.

The investigation is still underway, but police say a person of interest is in custody. Charges have not yet been filed, however.

KHOU 11's Janel Forte reports the victim was married, in his 30's, and he had two young children.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

