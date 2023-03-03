Man robbed at gunpoint at his own garage in broad daylight

Video shows two men try to steal a man's SUV from his driveway, but police say when the suspect tried to drive off, he couldn't because his accomplice took the keys.

HOUSTON — Houston police need your help to find two guys they say held a man up at gunpoint in broad daylight in his own garage.

It happened on Jan. 25 a little before 3 p.m. at a home near West Holcombe and Buffalo Speedway.

Video shows the victim throwing out some trash when two men, one armed with a gun, went into his garage and demanded his SUV keys.

The victim told them the keys were inside a backpack in the SUV and started to reach in to get it. That's when one of the suspects opened the passenger door and grabbed the backpack.

While this was happening, the other suspect jumped in the driver’s seat to try to steal the SUV, according to police, but couldn’t because the other suspect had taken the backpack with the keys.

The suspect with the backpack took off running with the victim chasing after him. The victim said he heard gunshots coming from behind him as he was chasing. Apparently, the suspect with the backpack heard the gunfire, too, because he dropped it.

Police say the victim was able to get his backpack back. The two suspects caught up with each other on West Holcombe, where they got into a blue Camaro with another person inside and took off.