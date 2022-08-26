Know this man? Police searching for suspect accused of robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston

Police say the suspect is responsible for at least 12 armed robberies of food trucks in the north Houston area from August 9 to August 21.

HOUSTON — A suspect was caught on camera robbing a north Houston food truck with a sawed-off shotgun, according to the Houston Police Department's Robbery Division.

The suspect is described as being around 18 to 24 years. He wasn't wearing any face covering in the video, giving a clear look at his face. They say he was armed with a black sawed-off shotgun.

If you have any information about these robberies, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

What happened

The victims told police they heard a gunshot before a man walked into their food truck with a shotgun and demanded money from the cash register before taking off.

Police believe the suspect is responsible for food truck robberies at the following locations and dates:

August 9 - 2800 West Mount Houston Road

August 10 - 8610 Irvington Boulevard

August 10 - 8430 Fulton Street

August 10 - 8930 North Freeway

August 11 - 7712 West Little York

August 12 - 4109 Cedar Hill Lane

August 13 - 609 West Gulf Bank Road

August 15 - 2800 West Mount Houston Road

August 17 - 522 East Little York Road

August 17 - 9550 Airline Drive

August 19 - 8930 North Freeway

August 21 - 10798 Shady Lane