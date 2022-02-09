Another man wanted in string of robberies targeting Houston food trucks

This comes after police arrested a man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks from Aug. 9 to Aug 21.

HOUSTON — Another man is wanted for a string of robberies targeting Houston food trucks.

This comes after police arrested Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio, a man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks from Aug. 9 to Aug 21.

One of the businesses hit by the suspect on the loose was Taqueria Faby, which is on Antoine Dr.

“They were very scared when they saw the guy. They were crying when I came here,” said owner, Ricardo Nunez describing what his employees experienced.

Nunez says the suspect pushed one of his employees and forced his way inside with a gun. He then says the suspect demanded money from the cash register, stealing around $700 dollars.

Houston police released surveillance video of the suspect, hoping someone may be able to identify him.

Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers says these types of crimes are becoming more common.

“One of the reasons that we're seeing a lot of the food trucks getting robbed, I hate to make this simplistic, but it's availability of cash," he said.

He says there are precautions food truck operators can take to avoid becoming a target.

"Start getting yourself prepared and ready to go cashless, if that's a possibility, reduce the amount of cash you have available," Kahan said. "Make sure your place is extremely well lit, and the other thing you have to look for is the number of entrances that you have."

Nunez says they’ve put additional security measures in place since but are also hoping the suspect is caught.

You’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to the investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.