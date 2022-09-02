Man accused of robbing at least 12 food trucks across Houston arrested

Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio was arrested shortly after Houston police identified him as the suspect via Twitter. He is charged with aggravated robbery.

HOUSTON — The man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks across the Houston area was arrested Friday.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired Aug. 27 when police were looking for the suspect.

Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio was arrested shortly after Houston police identified him as the suspect via Twitter. He is charged with aggravated robbery. Details of his arrest were not shared.

Benavides-Cornelio is accused of at least 12 armed food truck robberies from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12. In at least one of the robberies, police said he was caught on camera stealing from a north Houston food truck with a sawed-off shotgun.

One of the food truck workers that was hit said Benavides-Cornelio demanded he put the truck's cash in a bag.

"Me asuste bien mucho porque tengo dos familias mi hijo," Alberto Garcia, a cook for Norteno Tacos food truck said.

Translation: "The first thing that crossed his mind were his two children."

Garcia said he told him he would shoot him if he didn't give him the money. Garcia said he believed him because they shot at another employee before entering the taco truck. The other employee wasn't injured.

The owner said customers were in line at the time of the robbery, but no one was injured.

Police believe Benavides-Cornelio is responsible for food truck robberies at the following locations and dates:

Aug. 9 - 2800 West Mount Houston Road

Aug. 10 - 8610 Irvington Boulevard

Aug. 10 - 8430 Fulton Street

Aug. 10 - 8930 North Freeway

Aug. 11 - 7712 West Little York

Aug. 12 - 4109 Cedar Hill Lane

Aug. 13 - 609 West Gulf Bank Road

Aug. 15 - 2800 West Mount Houston Road

Aug. 17 - 522 East Little York Road

Aug. 17 - 9550 Airline Drive

Aug. 19 - 8930 North Freeway

Aug. 21 - 10798 Shady Lane

