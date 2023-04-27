Remembering victims and survivors of Houston's 'first mass shooting' 50 years ago this month

Often referred to as the "Red Elementary Rampage," it was a dark day in Houston history that a lot of people have never heard about.

HOUSTON — It's been 50 years since a horrific shooting spree in Houston that left two children and an 86-year-old woman dead and two other children wounded.

One of the dead children and the two girls who survived were walking home from school in the Willowbend area when they were shot by Larry Casey, so the crime became known as the "Red Elementary Rampage."

Lyn Tucker, who was 10 when she was shot, was at a news conference with victims' rights advocates Thursday to remember the victims and survivors of "Houston's first mass shooting."

The memories of that day still haunt her.

"I heard somebody say 'Hey!', and I look over, he pulled a rifle up to the window, and so I turned around and ran because I thought about a book that my mom had read to me called 'Never Talk to Strangers,'" Tucker said. "He shot me in the back. It looks like it's right on my spine. It came out my side and went through my arm cause I was running real hard."

The fact that Casey could get out of prison terrifies Tucker, other survivors and the victims' families.

Shirley Whatley still remembers the horrible day her daughter died. She said her faith helped her move forward.

"God had heard my prayer, and he was there all along," Whatley said. "That didn't mean my tears had stopped or that I let my other two children walk to and from school. No. I cried for months."

'Red Elementary Rampage' victims

On April 18, 1973, 21-year-old Larry Delon Casey was mad at the world.

In his confession, Casey admitted he had "a chip on his shoulder" when he got out of the Army and returned to Houston. He already had a rap sheet of relatively minor crimes and was on probation for burglary.

A fight with his girlfriend that afternoon was the last straw.

"Yvonne was mad at me about drinking and driving and wanted out of the car," Casey said in his confession.

She got out in a huff so Casey drove to his mother's house to get her .22-caliber rifle and went on a hunt for victims. Female victims.

Beulah Davis, 86, was standing in her front yard when Casey drove by and shot her to death.

Next, he spotted 5-year-old Claire Jakubowski riding her bicycle in a driveway on Green Willow so he shot and killed her too.

Lynn Jean Tucker, 10, was walking home from Red Elementary when she was shot and wounded on Willowilde.

Jana Watley, also 10, was shot and killed while walking home on Kinglet.

Ten-year-old Karen Kurtz was walking with her sister near Cliftwood and Stillbrooke when Casey drove by and shot her.

Casey was arrested before he could shoot anyone else.

"I guess I went out of my head for 15 to 20 minutes," he told a reporter at the police station. "I just flew off the handle."

When homicide detectives questioned him, Casey told them his father had been killed in New York by junkies, the New York Times reported.

“I guess I had some revenge against society.”

They were surprised when he also admitted to another murder he probably would have gotten away with.

'Figured I could get away with it'

Two months before the shooting rampage, Casey gunned down a 7-Eleven clerk on Burdine Street. He and Ellis had argued with Dorothy Jones Young, 48, because she wouldn't sell them beer after hours.

The U.S. Supreme Court had declared the death penalty unconstitutional in 1972 and Casey said that's why he didn't think twice about pulling the trigger.

"If there would have been the death penalty when I was in the 7-Eleven arguing with the manager, I never would've pulled the gun," Casey said in his confession. "But I knew there wasn't any death penalty, and I figured I could get away with it because there weren't any witnesses around."

Casey was only tried for the murder of Beulah Davis. He was convicted and sentenced to 99 years in prison.

Almost freed

Despite the disturbing nature of his crimes, Casey was scheduled to be released in 2006 because of mandatory good time credits.

Instead, he blew his shot at freedom when he decided to hire a hit man in 2003 to kill Bert Graham, the prosecutor at his trial, and former HPD officer David Sheetz who'd arrested him a few times in the '60s and 70s.

Inmates told prison officials about Casey's plan so an undercover investigator was sent to the prison to pose as a hit man. Casey offered him the job and he was charged with solicitation of capital murder.

Kurtz and Tucker, the survivors of the Red Elementary shooting, testified against him at his 2004 trial and a Walker County jury handed him two life sentences.

"He's a dirtbag," Sheetz said at the news conference Thursday.

He and Graham spoke out about the fear and frustration they share with other victims because Casey could still be released on parole in a couple of years.

“In my opinion, life means life,” Sheetz said. “Last time he came up, I was told, ‘Well, he’s getting old.’ Hell, I am too! I want to live my life out and I’m sure Bert wants to live his life out."

"He did this, attempted to kill us, 30 years after he killed these little girls coming home from school. So, he demonstrated what he will do when he gets out," Graham said.