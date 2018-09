HOUSTON — A Houston firefighter was arrested Wednesday on a burglary charge.

Michael Sinclair, 34, is accused of burglarizing a woman's home.

No other details are available.

Sinclair is on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation, the Houston Fire Department confirmed in a statement.

Sinclair has been with HFD for five years.

His bond was set at $30,000.

