See something, say something: Houston FBI asking public to let them know about threats

“We are urging people to call 713-693-5000 or go to tips.fbi.gov to submit tips regarding potential violence at any upcoming protest or event,” the FBI said.

HOUSTON — The FBI Houston Division is hoping the public will help monitor for threats of violence in the coming days.

They are establishing a command post to gather intelligence and coordinate with local and state partners on potential threats.

“Between now and the presidential inauguration on January 20, we will be maintaining a heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to the region,” the FBI said in a statement. “With that in mind, we are urging people to call 713-693-5000 or go to tips.fbi.gov to submit tips regarding potential violence at any upcoming protest or event. If you know of an immediate emergency, please call 911.”

The FBI said there is no known threat to the Houston region, which includes all surrounding counties and Beaumont, Bryan/College Station and Corpus Christi.

But in today’s politically charged environment, law enforcement agencies aren’t taking any chances.

“It’s important for the public to know that our region is a hotbed for militias and hate groups,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Wednesday.

You can expect to see a heavy police presence in the Houston area over the next week.