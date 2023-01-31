x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says

Texas Department of Public Safety officials said four people were arrested at a northwest Houston warehouse on Monday night.

More Videos

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials

Here's what was found, according to authorities:

  • 3 pill press machines
  • 17 pounds of fentanyl precursors
  • 1 kilo of counterfeit Xanax pills w/suspected fentanyl
  • 2 kilos of cocaine
  • 44 pounds of marijuana
  • At least one stolen vehicle
  • Multiple firearms

Here's some raw video from the scene of the bust on Tuesday night:

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Here's a map of the area:

Before You Leave, Check This Out