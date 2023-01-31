4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says

Texas Department of Public Safety officials said four people were arrested at a northwest Houston warehouse on Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials

Here's what was found, according to authorities:

3 pill press machines

17 pounds of fentanyl precursors

1 kilo of counterfeit Xanax pills w/suspected fentanyl

2 kilos of cocaine

44 pounds of marijuana

At least one stolen vehicle

Multiple firearms

Here's some raw video from the scene of the bust on Tuesday night:

DPS CID Special Agents arrest 4 in Northwest Harris County for drug offenses & seized:



3 pill press machines, 17 lbs of fentanyl precursors, a kilo of counterfeit Xanax pills w/suspected fentanyl, 2 kilos of cocaine, 44 lbs. of marijuana, a stolen vehicle & multiple firearms. pic.twitter.com/8kf0N1o6R8 — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) January 31, 2023