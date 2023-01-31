4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials
Here's what was found, according to authorities:
- 3 pill press machines
- 17 pounds of fentanyl precursors
- 1 kilo of counterfeit Xanax pills w/suspected fentanyl
- 2 kilos of cocaine
- 44 pounds of marijuana
- At least one stolen vehicle
- Multiple firearms
Here's some raw video from the scene of the bust on Tuesday night:
Here's a map of the area: