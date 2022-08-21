HPD: Gunman on the run after 2 men injured in east Houston drive-by shooting

A woman and a child were inside the home at the time as well. Thankfully, they were not injured.

HOUSTON — Two men were injured following a drive-by shooting in east Houston, according to police.

The shooting happened around midnight on Hoffman Street near the East Freeway.

Police said the two men were inside the home when at least one gunman opened fire. A woman and child were inside the home at the time of the shooting as well, but thankfully neither of them were hurt.

The men were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. Police said they believe two people were inside the gunman's car, but so have not made any arrests or released details on possible suspects.