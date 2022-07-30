HPD: Man killed, teen in critical condition following drive-by shooting in west Houston

Police say the two victims were hanging out in the front yard when the shooting happened.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed, and a teen is in critical condition following a drive-by shooting in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Friday on Bugle Road near the Westpark Tollway.

Police say they discovered a man in his 30s dead at the scene when they arrived. The injured 17-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital.

Several shell casings were found in the street and in the driveway, so police say the victims may have returned fire during the shooting.

The mother of the deceased victim heard the shooting and came outside to find her son and the teen shot. Police say the teen is a neighbor and the two victims were hanging out in the yard at the time of the drive-by.