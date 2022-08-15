Man killed in drive-by shooting in east Harris County, deputies say

Deputies said the 53-year-old victim was killed while at stop sign on Alderson Street near Beltway 8.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 53-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in east Harris County Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

This happened just after 9 p.m. on Alderson Street near Beltway 8.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a dark-colored SUV they believe was involved in the shooting that left a man dead.

Investigators said it was reported a man and a woman were driving northbound on Manor Street in a pickup truck. The pair stopped at a stop sign briefly before shots were fired.

A dark-colored vehicle was driving east on Alderson Street, when the driver started shooting at the truck, hitting the 53-year-old several times.

Deputies said they later found him dead on site. The truck passenger, who’s a woman, was not injured.

Investigators are now working to find surveillance video of the incident.