HPD: Little girl, 2 adults injured in drive-by shooting at southeast Houston home

Houston Police Lt. Pavel identified the victims as a 4-year-old girl, a woman and a man who all lived inside the house.

HOUSTON — A drive-by shooting at a southeast Houston home left a little girl and two adults injured Saturday night.

Houston police responded to a shooting call at about 8:15 p.m. at a house in the 6900 block of Mossrose Drive near S. 75th Street.

Investigators said a 4-year-old girl and a woman were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg. A man inside the home suffered a graze wound to the head.

HPD Lt. Pavel said they're all expected to survive their injuries.

Now police are searching for the gunman who they believe drove off in a black Nissan.

Pavel couldn't confirm the relationship between the victims, but they're all house residents. He said it's possible they're all relatives.