HPD: Little girl, 2 adults injured in drive-by shooting at southeast Houston home

HOUSTON — A drive-by shooting at a southeast Houston home left a little girl and two adults injured Saturday night.
Houston police responded to a shooting call at about 8:15 p.m. at a house in the 6900 block of Mossrose Drive near S. 75th Street.
Investigators said a 4-year-old girl and a woman were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg. A man inside the home suffered a graze wound to the head.
HPD Lt. Pavel said they're all expected to survive their injuries.
Now police are searching for the gunman who they believe drove off in a black Nissan.
Pavel couldn't confirm the relationship between the victims, but they're all house residents. He said it's possible they're all relatives.
If you information that could help police in this case, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.