Suspect charged with capital murder in horrific dragging death of woman carjacked in north Houston

A man with a long criminal history has been charged in the dragging death of a woman who was carjacked Tuesday, according to Houston police.

They say Marcus Wayne Brock, 55, is charged with capital murder.

Investigators at the scene said Brock carjacked 41-year-old Jessica Garza while trying to escape after robbing an auto parts store in the 600 block of Uvalde Road.

When employees tried to stop him, Brock ran across the street to a church where Garza had gone to pick up a family member, HPD said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Tuesday that Brock jumped in the victim's car and drove off, but Garza was caught in the seatbelt.

She was dragged four or five blocks, and the suspect struck half a dozen other vehicles before he stopped, HCSO said.

"He struck numerous cars and objects and the vehicle came to rest, at which time he exited the vehicle and ran," HPD Capt. Belinda Null said.

"Unfortunately, she was deceased due to the accident and the fact that she was unable to get herself out of the vehicle due to the seat belt."

Police said Garza died at the scene. Brock was arrested at the scene.

Court records show he has a long rap sheet dating back to 1985 with charges ranging from drug possession to burglary.

