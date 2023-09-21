Behind-the-scenes look at DPS crime lab in Houston

From the Mexico border to the Louisiana border, the DPS crime lab in Houston is where many mysteries are solved.

HOUSTON — On Thursday, KHOU 11 News got an exclusive tour of the Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab in Houston.

It's one of the busiest in the state. They process everything from drugs to guns to blood.

In 2022, the lab processed about 20,000 cases of crimes committed in about 60 counties.

From the Mexico border to the Louisiana border, the DPS crime lab in Houston is where many mysteries are solved.

For 17-year-old Abigal Myers, it was a chance to dive into a world she had been intrigued by for a long time.

"Really cool to get behind the scenes," Myers said.

The lab processes evidence for law enforcement agencies that need their help.

"Any agency that does not have a crime lab submits to our lab," Texas DPS Forensic Scientist Jenny Lounsbury said.

For years, the crime lab was dealing with a backlog, but thanks to state funding in the 2019 Legislative session, that changed. They were able to double their workforce from 40 employees to 80. What used to take two years to process can now be done in about a month, in some cases.

"The alcohol and sexual assault cases, those have a certain legislative deadline. I think alcohol is 30 days and biology is 90 days. They are getting analyzed in that timeline," Lounsbury said.

The most popular cases they get are the alcohol breathalyzer test results. Just from Harris, Galveston and Brazoria counties, they make up about 25% of the state's breathalyzer tests.

The tour was an eye-opening experience for Myers.

The cases at the lab are processed on a first-come, first-served basis, but if there are extenuating circumstances and it involves public safety, they can fast-track the evidence.

Here's more information about the lab:

12230 West Road

Building C

Houston, Texas, 77065-4523

Phone: 281-517-1380

E-Mail: HoustonCrimeLab@dps.texas.gov