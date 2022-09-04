HCSO: One dead, 3 injured after shootout outside west Harris County sports bar

A sergeant at the scene said a fight went from a sports bar into the parking lot. Allegedly, people from both sides of the fight were shooting.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's office is looking into a deadly shooting outside of a sports bar.

According to a sergeant at the scene, it happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. It started as a fight inside a bar in the 16000 block of Westheimer Road.

The fight spilled into the parking lot and multiple guns were pulled from opposite sides. Sgt. Dennis Wolfford said both sides opened fire on each another.

Originally, the sergeant said five people were shot. The Sheriff's office has since confirmed to KHOU 11 that there were four people shot in total.

According to Sgt. Wolfford, one man died at the scene. The other three were taken to a hospital. The sheriff's office said one man was taken in an ambulance and two others went via Life Flight.

Sgt. Wolfford said they're all in stable condition.

The sheriff's office hasn't released the names of any suspects, but the sergeant said they believe to know who they all are.