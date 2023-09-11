x
HPD: Man detained after brother's shooting death in Sunnyside

Houston police said a man was shot and killed in a neighborhood off Scott Street near Reed Road.
HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was detained after his brother was shot and killed in Sunnyside on Monday afternoon.

Police said they got a call about a shooting around 1:30 p.m. When officers got to the scene on Grassmere Street, which is near the intersection of Scott Street and Reed Road, they found a man who had been shot and killed.

Police said the victim's brother was detained but didn't provide any more information about what led up to the shooting. Authorities did say that someone who called 911 reported seeing two men fighting before shots were fired.

