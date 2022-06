After being shot, the man was taken by a private vehicle to an area fire station where he later died, according to police.

HOUSTON — Police said a man was shot and later died from his injuries Tuesday afternoon in southeast Houston.

The shooting happened in the 4900 block of Doolittle Boulevard, according to Houston police. The man was taken by a private vehicle to an area fire station where he later died.

Houston police first tweeted about the shooting around 5:15 p.m.

