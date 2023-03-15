17-year-old charged with capital murder in deadly Memorial-area carjacking on Valentine's Day

Owen Leonardo Vilanova-Ardon, 17, was charged with capital murder for his alleged role in the shooting of 65-year-old Judy Walters.

HOUSTON — A teen was arrested Tuesday in connection with a deadly carjacking that happened on Valentine's Day.

Owen Leonardo Vilanova-Ardon, 17, was charged with capital murder for his alleged role in the shooting. Investigators said they're still searching for another person who was involved in the incident.

What happened

Judy Walters, 65, was killed the morning of Feb. 14 when she was shot and killed at her apartment complex on Yorkchester Drive near the intersection of North Wilcrest Drive and I-10. The complex is across the street from Spring Branch ISD’s Westchester Academy for International Studies.

Investigators said two suspects shot Walters, dragged her out of her SUV and stole her car. They ran Walters over on their way out of the complex, authorities said. Walters was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses took videos of the SUV leaving the scene.

A day after the deadly incident, police said they found the stolen SUV abandoned in an empty business garage on Bissonnet near South Kirkwood. Police also released a doorbell video that same day showing what appeared to be the suspects involved.

Three days after the shooting, police released a video showing the two suspects leaving the apartments at Yorkchester Drive in the woman's white SUV. One of the suspects was seen getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle to open the gate at the apartment complex.

