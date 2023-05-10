Sheriff: Woman killed by possible stray bullet near Humble

Investigators are trying to determine if the bullet penetrated the wall, killing the woman.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was shot and killed Wednesday morning by a possible stray bullet, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies are investigating the shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Woodlands Hills Drive and Beltway 8 near the Humble area.

According to Gonzalez, the woman was found dead while still in bed. Investigators are now working to determine if someone in the apartment complex was shooting at possible burglars when a bullet may have penetrated the wall and killed the woman.

An update on the deadly shooting is expected later this morning.

This is a developing story, we'll update this post if/when we get new information.