HPD: Suspected drunk driver hits man on scooter, crashes into tree in fiery crash

Police said the woman driving just kept going after hitting a man and then hit a tree where her car burst into flames.

HOUSTON — A suspected drunk driver hit and seriously injured a man riding a scooter near the Energy Corridor Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened around 9:30 p.m. on Park Row Drive just off the Katy Freeway.

The victim was airlifted by Life Flight to the hospital where he remained in critical condition. Police said he has multiple broken bones and a spinal injury.

Right now, police are going through video to figure out exactly what happened.