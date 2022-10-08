Woman found dead in parking lot near Westpark Tollway, deputies say

There was also a car with all of its doors open including the back hatch in the area cornered off by crime scene tape.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was found dead and a man was airlifted to a local hospital following a shooting early Wednesday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened at about 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Rio Bonito Road located near the Westpark Tollway in west Harris County.

The sheriff’s office said details are limited at this time but appears that the shooting happened in the parking lot.

Homicide investigators said deputies are combing the area for evidence. There was also a car with all of its doors open including the back hatch in the area cornered off by crime scene tape.

The scene remains active.