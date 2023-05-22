HPD: 2 hurt after more than a dozen shots fired during gunfight at SE Houston apartment complex

Nearly 20 shell casings were found after a shootout between two groups of people, according to police.

HOUSTON — Two people were shot in the leg, including a teenager, after a shootout at an apartment complex in southeast Houston, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. at the Wesley Square Apartments on Calhoun Road near Cullen Boulevard.

Police were in the area when they heard gunfire erupt from the apartment complex. When they arrived, people began running in multiple directions after a gunfight between two groups of people. Police also noticed several of the apartments and an electrical box damaged by gunfire.

Two people were shot in the leg and taken to the hospital following the shooting. Police said both an adult man and what they believe was a 13-year-old boy were injured in the shooting, but are expected to be OK.