HPD: One dead, two injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston

The two injured people were taken to an area hospital, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON — One man died and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened around 8 p.m. outside of a gas station near Bissonnet Street and Fondren Road.

Houston police said the three men were standing outside of the gas station when a dark-colored sedan pulled up in a nearby parking lot and opened fire on them.

All three men were hit with one of them being pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The two others were taken to a hospital with one of them being in critical condition.

Police said the deadly shooting was caught in surveillance but do not have a description of the suspects. They only know that the shots came from a dark-colored sedan.

Investigators are still working to identify the victims in the shooting.