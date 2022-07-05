3 teens shot during east Houston argument

The three were arguing with two people in a car in the 900 block of Henke near Kress when the passenger began shooting, police said.

HOUSTON — Three teens were shot late Saturday morning in an east Houston neighborhood, and the suspects are on the run, police said.

It happened just before noon in the 900 block of Henke Street near Kress.

The teen males, believed to be between 14 and 17 years old, were on a porch of a home when a car drove up, according to Houston police.

The passenger pulled out a gun and began shooting at the teens during an argument.

The driver and passenger took off after the shooting in a tan-colored vehicle, believed to possibly be a Ford Fusion, HPD said.

The teens were all taken to hospitals and were stable.

Investigators were on the scene working to piece together what happened and were talking to multiple witnesses, police said.